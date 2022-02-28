Freeport-McMoRan Whale Trades For February 28

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Freeport-McMoRan FCX.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

[50 SEATS LEFT] Free Exclusive Masterclass with Matt Maley where he teaches you how to profit in a bear market! Click Here Now to Register (Recording will be sent to registerants)

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FCX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 36 options trades for Freeport-McMoRan.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $1,020,000, and 35, calls, for a total amount of $2,151,360..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $17.0 to $65.0 for Freeport-McMoRan over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Freeport-McMoRan options trades today is 6301.85 with a total volume of 25,237.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Freeport-McMoRan's big money trades within a strike price range of $17.0 to $65.0 over the last 30 days.

Freeport-McMoRan Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FCX PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $40.00 $1.0M 1.3K 3.0K FCX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $47.00 $433.0K 9.1K 1.3K FCX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/11/22 $37.00 $186.0K 13 200 FCX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $50.00 $114.2K 4.2K 225 FCX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $41.00 $93.4K 2.7K 121

Where Is Freeport-McMoRan Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,562,140, the price of FCX is up 1.38% at $46.98.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 52 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.