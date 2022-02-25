Snowflake Whale Trades Spotted

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Snowflake SNOW.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SNOW, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 44 uncommon options trades for Snowflake.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 45% bullish and 54%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $1,813,370, and 31 are calls, for a total amount of $1,702,755.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $130.0 to $400.0 for Snowflake over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Snowflake options trades today is 423.57 with a total volume of 7,747.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Snowflake's big money trades within a strike price range of $130.0 to $400.0 over the last 30 days.

Snowflake Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNOW PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $260.00 $996.0K 667 0 SNOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $315.00 $282.8K 550 167 SNOW PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $260.00 $249.0K 667 250 SNOW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/04/22 $280.00 $132.3K 153 525 SNOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/04/22 $280.00 $115.2K 153 352

Where Is Snowflake Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,947,628, the price of SNOW is down -1.11% at $266.88.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 5 days.

What The Experts Say On Snowflake:

Morgan Stanley upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $390

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Snowflake, which currently sits at a price target of $410.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

