Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Foot Locker

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Foot Locker.

Looking at options history for Foot Locker FL we detected 35 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 34% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 65% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 25 are puts, for a total amount of $1,932,233 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $1,359,017.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $40.0 for Foot Locker over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Foot Locker options trades today is 739.0 with a total volume of 15,209.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Foot Locker's big money trades within a strike price range of $20.0 to $40.0 over the last 30 days.

Foot Locker Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $25.00 $572.5K 14 1.0K FL CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $25.00 $440.0K 6 1.0K FL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $27.50 $270.0K 56 1.0K FL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $27.50 $250.0K 56 548 FL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 02/25/22 $37.00 $150.0K 567 315

Where Is Foot Locker Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 30,336,799, the price of FL is down -31.32% at $28.44.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

