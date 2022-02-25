What Are Whales Doing With AbbVie

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on AbbVie ABBV.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ABBV, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 31 options trades for AbbVie.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 45% bullish and 54%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $44,880, and 30, calls, for a total amount of $1,670,227..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $175.0 for AbbVie over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for AbbVie options trades today is 2958.71 with a total volume of 42,848.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for AbbVie's big money trades within a strike price range of $60.0 to $175.0 over the last 30 days.

AbbVie Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABBV CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $60.00 $179.5K 157 29 ABBV CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $110.00 $101.0K 1.9K 25 ABBV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $165.00 $77.2K 315 242 ABBV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $150.00 $69.3K 3.0K 5.2K ABBV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $145.00 $68.7K 17.0K 5.5K

Where Is AbbVie Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,134,149, the price of ABBV is up 3.19% at $149.91.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 63 days.

What The Experts Say On AbbVie:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on AbbVie, which currently sits at a price target of $150.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on AbbVie, which currently sits at a price target of $166.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

