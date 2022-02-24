What Are Whales Doing With Wayfair

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Wayfair.

Looking at options history for Wayfair W we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 56% with bearish.

[WATCH ON YOUTUBE] New traders just like you are getting massive wins using this unique trading strategy taught by Mark Putrino. Click Here to Watch Now

From the overall spotted trades, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $1,076,594 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $126,612.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $135.0 for Wayfair over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Wayfair's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Wayfair's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $135.0 in the last 30 days.

Wayfair Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume W PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $130.00 $380.0K 1.5K 100 W PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $110.00 $184.9K 283 100 W PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/25/22 $125.00 $90.0K 290 139 W PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $100.00 $82.5K 1.0K 86 W PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $120.00 $63.7K 480 89

Where Is Wayfair Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,977,088, the price of W is down -3.08% at $117.58.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

What The Experts Say On Wayfair:

UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Wayfair, which currently sits at a price target of $150.

RBC Capital downgraded its action to Sector Perform with a price target of $158

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Wayfair, which currently sits at a price target of $149.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.