This Is What Whales Are Betting On Virgin Galactic Hldgs

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Virgin Galactic Hldgs SPCE.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

[WATCH ON YOUTUBE] New traders just like you are getting massive wins using this unique trading strategy taught by Mark Putrino. Click Here to Watch Now

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SPCE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for Virgin Galactic Hldgs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 6% bullish and 93%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $1,009,921, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $99,260.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $8.0 to $20.0 for Virgin Galactic Hldgs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Virgin Galactic Hldgs options trades today is 3581.86 with a total volume of 51,943.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Virgin Galactic Hldgs's big money trades within a strike price range of $8.0 to $20.0 over the last 30 days.

Virgin Galactic Hldgs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SPCE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $20.00 $158.7K 8.4K 3.9K SPCE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $148.1K 8.4K 2.8K SPCE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $112.0K 8.4K 4.8K SPCE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $93.3K 8.4K 4.2K SPCE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $83.4K 8.4K 2.8K

Where Is Virgin Galactic Hldgs Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 57,126,387, the price of SPCE is up 2.69% at $8.03.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 75 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.