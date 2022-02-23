Looking At Zillow Gr's Recent Whale Trades

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Zillow Gr.

Looking at options history for Zillow Gr Z we detected 60 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 5% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 95% with bearish.

[LIVE NOW ON YOUTUBE] New traders just like you are getting massive wins using this unique options trading strategy. One trader even tripled there account in just 2 months. Click Here to Watch Now

From the overall spotted trades, 57 are puts, for a total amount of $3,723,177 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $111,200.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $125.0 for Zillow Gr over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Zillow Gr options trades today is 6912.31 with a total volume of 8,499.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Zillow Gr's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $125.0 over the last 30 days.

Zillow Gr Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume Z PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $80.00 $590.5K 154 186 Z PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $90.00 $199.2K 20.1K 158 Z PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $85.00 $161.7K 8.1K 50 Z PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $90.00 $154.9K 20.1K 200 Z PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $95.00 $147.2K 18.3K 98

Where Is Zillow Gr Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,606,420, the price of Z is down -6.04% at $54.93.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 69 days.

What The Experts Say On Zillow Gr:

Jefferies downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $75

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.