Caesars Entertainment Whale Trades For February 23

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Caesars Entertainment.

Looking at options history for Caesars Entertainment CZR we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 64% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $156,453 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $406,825.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $65.0 to $100.0 for Caesars Entertainment over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Caesars Entertainment options trades today is 1516.64 with a total volume of 5,274.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Caesars Entertainment's big money trades within a strike price range of $65.0 to $100.0 over the last 30 days.

Caesars Entertainment Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CZR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $85.00 $55.1K 1.9K 622 CZR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $80.00 $55.0K 1.9K 107 CZR CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/25/22 $76.00 $55.0K 188 15 CZR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/25/22 $76.00 $45.4K 188 211 CZR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $65.00 $44.6K 649 754

Where Is Caesars Entertainment Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,485,535, the price of CZR is up 4.86% at $80.29.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 69 days.

What The Experts Say On Caesars Entertainment:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Caesars Entertainment, which currently sits at a price target of $110.

B. Riley Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Caesars Entertainment, which currently sits at a price target of $183.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Caesars Entertainment, which currently sits at a price target of $105.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Caesars Entertainment, which currently sits at a price target of $105.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.