This Is What Whales Are Betting On Alcoa

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Alcoa.

Looking at options history for Alcoa AA we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

[WATCH ON YOUTUBE] New traders just like you are getting massive wins using this unique trading strategy taught by Mark Putrino. Click Here to Watch Now

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $198,407 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $301,973.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $33.0 to $80.0 for Alcoa over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Alcoa's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Alcoa's whale activity within a strike price range from $33.0 to $80.0 in the last 30 days.

Alcoa Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $80.00 $104.3K 78 70 AA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $75.00 $66.4K 8.4K 603 AA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $75.00 $58.8K 8.4K 336 AA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $70.00 $51.6K 209 55 AA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $60.00 $42.5K 1.3K 72

Where Is Alcoa Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,762,044, the price of AA is up 0.79% at $74.67.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 50 days.

What The Experts Say On Alcoa:

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Alcoa, which currently sits at a price target of $88.

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Alcoa, which currently sits at a price target of $90.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Alcoa, which currently sits at a price target of $78.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.