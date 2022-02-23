DocuSign Whale Trades For February 23

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on DocuSign DOCU.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DOCU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 23 uncommon options trades for DocuSign.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 13% bullish and 86%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $154,520, and 20 are calls, for a total amount of $3,156,487.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $180.0 for DocuSign over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for DocuSign options trades today is 163.14 with a total volume of 6,726.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for DocuSign's big money trades within a strike price range of $60.0 to $180.0 over the last 30 days.

DocuSign Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DOCU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $60.00 $1.2M 102 298 DOCU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $60.00 $318.0K 102 505 DOCU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $60.00 $240.8K 102 432 DOCU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $60.00 $169.3K 102 63 DOCU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $60.00 $169.1K 102 328

Where Is DocuSign Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 708,069, the price of DOCU is down -2.32% at $108.42.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 15 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

