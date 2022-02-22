What Are Whales Doing With CRISPR Therapeutics

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on CRISPR Therapeutics.

Looking at options history for CRISPR Therapeutics CRSP we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 66% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

[MUST WATCH] New traders just like you are getting massive wins using this unique options trading strategy. One trader even tripled there account in just 2 months. Click Here to See How

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $92,060 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $408,480.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $155.0 for CRISPR Therapeutics over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for CRISPR Therapeutics options trades today is 314.5 with a total volume of 3,608.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for CRISPR Therapeutics's big money trades within a strike price range of $45.0 to $155.0 over the last 30 days.

CRISPR Therapeutics Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRSP PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $110.00 $54.5K 160 10 CRSP CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $110.00 $53.0K 310 70 CRSP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $105.00 $37.4K 697 8 CRSP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $110.00 $30.8K 310 240 CRSP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $110.00 $30.8K 310 210

Where Is CRISPR Therapeutics Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,161,333, the price of CRSP is down -4.56% at $55.63.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 63 days.

What The Experts Say On CRISPR Therapeutics:

SVB Leerink has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on CRISPR Therapeutics, which currently sits at a price target of $120.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Sector Perform rating on CRISPR Therapeutics, which currently sits at a price target of $95.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.