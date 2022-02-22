What Are Whales Doing With Lowe's Companies

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Lowe's Companies.

Looking at options history for Lowe's Companies LOW we detected 38 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 31% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 68% with bearish.

[MUST WATCH] New traders just like you are getting massive wins using this unique options trading strategy. One trader even tripled there account in just 2 months. Click Here to See How

From the overall spotted trades, 28 are puts, for a total amount of $1,135,807 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $402,047.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $180.0 to $260.0 for Lowe's Companies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Lowe's Companies options trades today is 716.9 with a total volume of 11,409.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Lowe's Companies's big money trades within a strike price range of $180.0 to $260.0 over the last 30 days.

Lowe's Companies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LOW PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/25/22 $185.00 $142.0K 1 640 LOW CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $230.00 $86.0K 1.8K 69 LOW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/25/22 $190.00 $60.3K 377 1.2K LOW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/25/22 $190.00 $57.8K 377 1.6K LOW CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $180.00 $54.0K 41 40

Where Is Lowe's Companies Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,741,641, the price of LOW is down -4.24% at $213.25.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.