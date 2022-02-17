Amplitude Whale Trades For February 17

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Amplitude AMPL.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AMPL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 options trades for Amplitude.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 58% bullish and 41%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $921,981, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $30,450.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $50.0 for Amplitude over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Amplitude options trades today is 382.25 with a total volume of 1,684.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Amplitude's big money trades within a strike price range of $20.0 to $50.0 over the last 30 days.

Amplitude Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMPL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $45.00 $209.8K 126 172 AMPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $40.00 $111.3K 1.3K 173 AMPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $40.00 $101.7K 1.3K 70 AMPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $40.00 $82.5K 1.3K 268 AMPL PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $40.00 $59.5K 1.3K 225

Where Is Amplitude Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 15,112,814, the price of AMPL is down -56.91% at $17.93.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 97 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

