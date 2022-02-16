Masimo Whale Trades Spotted

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Masimo MASI.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Benzinga Trading School is now offering a 7 day trial! Click Here to Join the #1 Trading Educational Platform!

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MASI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Masimo.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $282,875, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $217,305.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $110.0 to $220.0 for Masimo over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Masimo's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Masimo's whale activity within a strike price range from $110.0 to $220.0 in the last 30 days.

Masimo Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MASI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $130.00 $84.0K 0 50 MASI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $210.00 $61.7K 13 12 MASI PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $200.00 $54.0K 22 20 MASI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $150.00 $45.0K 0 31 MASI CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $110.00 $42.0K 0 16

Where Is Masimo Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,416,841, the price of MASI is down -35.63% at $147.29.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 68 days.

What The Experts Say On Masimo:

UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Masimo, which currently sits at a price target of $295.

Piper Sandler downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $200

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.