Bristol-Myers Squibb Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BMY, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 options trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $36,888, and 14, calls, for a total amount of $715,462..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $67.0 to $72.5 for Bristol-Myers Squibb over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Bristol-Myers Squibb options trades today is 3514.5 with a total volume of 17,437.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Bristol-Myers Squibb's big money trades within a strike price range of $67.0 to $72.5 over the last 30 days.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BMY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $72.50 $180.4K 10.3K 1.9K BMY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $72.50 $80.7K 10.3K 2.7K BMY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/11/22 $67.00 $69.7K 1.4K 1.2K BMY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/11/22 $67.00 $41.3K 1.4K 690 BMY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/11/22 $67.00 $41.3K 1.4K 490

Where Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,620,596, the price of BMY is up 0.35% at $68.01.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 71 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

