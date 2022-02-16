What Are Whales Doing With DoorDash

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on DoorDash DASH.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

[WATCH NOW] If you have been struggling to profit off the market for the last month, Click Here to Watch How to Beat a Bear Market with this Options Trading Strategy by Nic Chahine

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DASH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for DoorDash.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $193,385, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $1,829,526.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $110.0 for DoorDash over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for DoorDash options trades today is 985.17 with a total volume of 1,602.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for DoorDash's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $110.0 over the last 30 days.

DoorDash Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DASH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $60.00 $675.5K 183 180 DASH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $50.00 $365.3K 242 187 DASH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $50.00 $153.7K 242 74 DASH CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $50.00 $134.3K 242 242 DASH CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $50.00 $129.0K 242 100

Where Is DoorDash Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 297,574, the price of DASH is down -3.69% at $98.05.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.