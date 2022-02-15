What Are Whales Doing With Joby Aviation

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Joby Aviation.

Looking at options history for Joby Aviation JOBY we detected 20 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $90,400 and 18, calls, for a total amount of $1,599,019.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $2.5 to $7.5 for Joby Aviation over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Joby Aviation options trades today is 8138.5 with a total volume of 156,414.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Joby Aviation's big money trades within a strike price range of $2.5 to $7.5 over the last 30 days.

Joby Aviation Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JOBY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $5.00 $169.6K 15.8K 18.9K JOBY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $5.00 $162.0K 15.8K 3.4K JOBY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $5.00 $152.3K 15.8K 5.8K JOBY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $5.00 $144.8K 15.8K 25.2K JOBY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $5.00 $144.8K 15.8K 23.0K

Where Is Joby Aviation Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 15,254,467, the price of JOBY is up 26.37% at $6.01.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 14 days.

What The Experts Say On Joby Aviation:

Barclays downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $6

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

