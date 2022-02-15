What Are Whales Doing With Shopify

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Shopify.

Looking at options history for Shopify SHOP we detected 34 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 32% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 67% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $1,121,556 and 18, calls, for a total amount of $3,540,973.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $620.0 to $1800.0 for Shopify over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Shopify's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Shopify's whale trades within a strike price range from $620.0 to $1800.0 in the last 30 days.

Shopify Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SHOP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $1000.00 $2.4M 92 603 SHOP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $850.00 $274.4K 268 124 SHOP PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $860.00 $128.0K 88 10 SHOP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $950.00 $114.9K 50 6 SHOP CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $850.00 $111.9K 268 36

Where Is Shopify Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 356,706, the price of SHOP is up 1.72% at $862.0.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days.

What The Experts Say On Shopify:

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Shopify, which currently sits at a price target of $1250.

SMBC Nikko downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $1200

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Shopify, which currently sits at a price target of $1150.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Shopify, which currently sits at a price target of $1200.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Shopify, which currently sits at a price target of $1450.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

