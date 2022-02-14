This Is What Whales Are Betting On Sea

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Sea SE.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 36 uncommon options trades for Sea.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 69%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 25 are puts, for a total amount of $1,502,412, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $866,766.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $110.0 to $450.0 for Sea over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Sea options trades today is 618.18 with a total volume of 15,611.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Sea's big money trades within a strike price range of $110.0 to $450.0 over the last 30 days.

Sea Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $185.00 $372.7K 373 396 SE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $400.00 $168.0K 999 351 SE PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $120.00 $143.8K 752 251 SE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $120.00 $115.4K 752 703 SE PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $120.00 $115.2K 752 407

Where Is Sea Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,564,745, the price of SE is down -16.05% at $132.87.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 15 days.

What The Experts Say On Sea:

Loop Capital downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $190

Macquarie has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Sea, which currently sits at a price target of $285.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Sea, which currently sits at a price target of $218.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Sea, which currently sits at a price target of $250.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

