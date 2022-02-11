Check Out What Whales Are Doing With FVRR

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Fiverr International.

Looking at options history for Fiverr International FVRR we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 18% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 81% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $456,830 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $349,240.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $150.0 for Fiverr International over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Fiverr International's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Fiverr International's whale activity within a strike price range from $60.0 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

Fiverr International Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FVRR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $80.00 $253.7K 335 86 FVRR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $150.00 $75.6K 44 125 FVRR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $150.00 $75.2K 44 126 FVRR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $150.00 $70.3K 44 219 FVRR PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $60.00 $62.4K 186 99

Where Is Fiverr International Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 983,908, the price of FVRR is down -4.6% at $81.88.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 6 days.

What The Experts Say On Fiverr International:

Piper Sandler downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $120

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

