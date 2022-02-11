Check Out What Whales Are Doing With SAVA

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Cassava Sciences SAVA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Benzinga Trading School is now offering a 7 day trial! Click Here to Join the #1 Trading Educational Platform!

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SAVA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Cassava Sciences.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 41% bullish and 58%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $167,250, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $418,350.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $150.0 for Cassava Sciences over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cassava Sciences's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cassava Sciences's whale trades within a strike price range from $20.0 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

Cassava Sciences Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SAVA PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $50.00 $108.0K 116 60 SAVA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $87.0K 397 30 SAVA PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $65.00 $59.2K 136 25 SAVA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $150.00 $58.6K 1.2K 104 SAVA CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $65.00 $52.5K 527 117

Where Is Cassava Sciences Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,891,960, the price of SAVA is down -4.26% at $50.79.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 39 days.

What The Experts Say On Cassava Sciences:

B. Riley Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Cassava Sciences, which currently sits at a price target of $72.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.