Looking At DocuSign's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on DocuSign.

Looking at options history for DocuSign DOCU we detected 17 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 47% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 52% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $391,695 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $464,202.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $230.0 for DocuSign over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for DocuSign options trades today is 459.85 with a total volume of 725.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for DocuSign's big money trades within a strike price range of $60.0 to $230.0 over the last 30 days.

DocuSign Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DOCU CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/25/22 $130.00 $126.7K 208 278 DOCU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/11/22 $125.00 $105.8K 1.0K 278 DOCU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/11/22 $110.00 $88.0K 87 50 DOCU PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $125.00 $84.0K 245 40 DOCU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $50.4K 1.7K 14

Where Is DocuSign Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,173,173, the price of DOCU is down -1.36% at $125.49.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 27 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

