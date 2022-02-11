What Are Whales Doing With UnitedHealth Group

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on UnitedHealth Group.

Looking at options history for UnitedHealth Group UNH we detected 23 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 39% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $981,393 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $293,167.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $370.0 to $720.0 for UnitedHealth Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for UnitedHealth Group's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of UnitedHealth Group's whale trades within a strike price range from $370.0 to $720.0 in the last 30 days.

UnitedHealth Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $530.00 $160.4K 0 107 UNH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $530.00 $132.1K 0 140 UNH PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $530.00 $94.8K 0 22 UNH PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $530.00 $94.3K 0 42 UNH PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $530.00 $75.5K 0 30

Where Is UnitedHealth Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 794,196, the price of UNH is down -0.62% at $483.71.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 62 days.

What The Experts Say On UnitedHealth Group:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on UnitedHealth Group, which currently sits at a price target of $482.

SVB Leerink has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on UnitedHealth Group, which currently sits at a price target of $550.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on UnitedHealth Group, which currently sits at a price target of $540.

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on UnitedHealth Group, which currently sits at a price target of $510.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.