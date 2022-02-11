Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Zillow Gr

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Zillow Gr Z.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Benzinga Trading School is now offering a 7 day trial! Click Here to Join the #1 Trading Educational Platform!

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with Z, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 23 uncommon options trades for Zillow Gr.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 78% bullish and 21%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $202,419, and 17 are calls, for a total amount of $834,839.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $200.0 for Zillow Gr over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Zillow Gr's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Zillow Gr's whale activity within a strike price range from $35.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

Zillow Gr Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume Z CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/11/22 $40.00 $170.3K 75 159 Z CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $40.00 $145.5K 95 83 Z CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $55.00 $57.0K 3.0K 150 Z PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $60.00 $45.0K 15.5K 43 Z CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $70.00 $42.0K 856 114

Where Is Zillow Gr Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 29,289,809, the price of Z is up 18.73% at $57.93.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 81 days.

What The Experts Say On Zillow Gr:

Jefferies downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $75

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.