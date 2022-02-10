This Is What Whales Are Betting On Peabody Energy

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Peabody Energy BTU.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BTU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 24 uncommon options trades for Peabody Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 54% bullish and 45%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $100,000, and 22 are calls, for a total amount of $1,015,769.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $12.0 to $20.0 for Peabody Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Peabody Energy's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Peabody Energy's whale trades within a strike price range from $12.0 to $20.0 in the last 30 days.

Peabody Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BTU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $20.00 $200.0K 1.6K 1.0K BTU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $14.00 $66.0K 3.5K 1.6K BTU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $15.00 $65.0K 5.5K 2.3K BTU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $15.00 $58.6K 915 534 BTU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $20.00 $57.3K 1.6K 1.3K

Where Is Peabody Energy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 10,681,379, the price of BTU is up 17.51% at $15.97.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.