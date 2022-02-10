This Is What Whales Are Betting On Sea

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Sea.

Looking at options history for Sea SE we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 78% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 21% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $371,135 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $1,259,149.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $460.0 for Sea over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Sea's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Sea's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $460.0 in the last 30 days.

Sea Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $130.00 $397.9K 1.0K 99 SE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $306.8K 665 0 SE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $170.00 $198.4K 2.3K 285 SE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $130.00 $140.7K 1.0K 134 SE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $130.00 $108.5K 1.0K 215

Where Is Sea Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,170,841, the price of SE is down -2.93% at $168.85.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 19 days.

What The Experts Say On Sea:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Sea, which currently sits at a price target of $218.

Loop Capital downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $190

Macquarie has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Sea, which currently sits at a price target of $285.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

