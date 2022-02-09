What Are Whales Doing With XPeng

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on XPeng XPEV.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Benzinga Trading School is now offering a 7 day trial! Click Here to Join the #1 Trading Educational Platform!

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with XPEV, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for XPeng.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 53% bullish and 46%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $52,998, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $428,705.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $39.0 to $60.0 for XPeng over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for XPeng's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of XPeng's whale activity within a strike price range from $39.0 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

XPeng Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XPEV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $60.00 $60.2K 947 482 XPEV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $40.00 $54.1K 1.3K 172 XPEV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $40.00 $46.7K 2.4K 487 XPEV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $40.00 $46.5K 2.4K 614 XPEV CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $45.00 $40.7K 4.0K 106

Where Is XPeng Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 12,713,669, the price of XPEV is up 9.82% at $40.82.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 26 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.