Check Out What Whales Are Doing With DAL

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Delta Air Lines DAL.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Benzinga Trading School is now offering a 7 day trial! Click Here to Join the #1 Trading Educational Platform!

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DAL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 options trades for Delta Air Lines.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 68% bullish and 31%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $32,100, and 18, calls, for a total amount of $1,476,166..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $60.0 for Delta Air Lines over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Delta Air Lines options trades today is 7602.73 with a total volume of 8,277.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Delta Air Lines's big money trades within a strike price range of $30.0 to $60.0 over the last 30 days.

Delta Air Lines Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DAL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $35.00 $442.0K 2.2K 318 DAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $30.00 $139.0K 870 401 DAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $30.00 $139.0K 870 101 DAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $45.00 $107.8K 10.6K 1.2K DAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/11/22 $40.00 $88.7K 4.8K 865

Where Is Delta Air Lines Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,184,790, the price of DAL is up 2.68% at $43.75.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 64 days.

What The Experts Say On Delta Air Lines:

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on Delta Air Lines, which currently sits at a price target of $53.

Argus Research upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $46

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Delta Air Lines, which currently sits at a price target of $60.

Susquehanna upgraded its action to Positive with a price target of $50

Berenberg upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $50

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.