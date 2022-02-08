Looking At Alcoa's Recent Whale Trades

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Alcoa.

Looking at options history for Alcoa AA we detected 50 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 62% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $375,099 and 42, calls, for a total amount of $4,702,968.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $32.0 to $95.0 for Alcoa over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Alcoa's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Alcoa's whale activity within a strike price range from $32.0 to $95.0 in the last 30 days.

Alcoa Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $55.00 $455.0K 9.6K 1.0K AA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $55.00 $455.0K 9.6K 509 AA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/11/22 $66.00 $451.1K 4.1K 2.0K AA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/11/22 $66.00 $407.9K 4.1K 1.2K AA CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $60.00 $234.8K 3.0K 625

Where Is Alcoa Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 13,057,408, the price of AA is up 8.95% at $69.45.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 65 days.

What The Experts Say On Alcoa:

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Alcoa, which currently sits at a price target of $65.

Deutsche Bank downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $65

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Alcoa, which currently sits at a price target of $65.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Alcoa, which currently sits at a price target of $68.

B. Riley Securities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Alcoa, which currently sits at a price target of $55.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

