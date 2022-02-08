What Are Whales Doing With Northrop Grumman

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Northrop Grumman NOC.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Get the Inside Access Traders Are Using to Profit More and Win Bigger. Don’t Miss Out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a Free 14-day Trial - No Credit Card Required

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NOC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Northrop Grumman.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 18% bullish and 81%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $25,477, and 10, calls, for a total amount of $369,811..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $360.0 to $385.0 for Northrop Grumman over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Northrop Grumman options trades today is 73.2 with a total volume of 2,709.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Northrop Grumman's big money trades within a strike price range of $360.0 to $385.0 over the last 30 days.

Northrop Grumman Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NOC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $385.00 $66.0K 222 20 NOC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $385.00 $41.8K 6 56 NOC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/11/22 $360.00 $38.0K 20 20 NOC CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $377.50 $34.3K 5 451 NOC CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $377.50 $34.1K 5 351

Where Is Northrop Grumman Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 323,074, the price of NOC is up 1.68% at $379.42.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 79 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.