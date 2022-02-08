Marathon Digital Holdings Whale Trades For February 08

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Marathon Digital Holdings.

Looking at options history for Marathon Digital Holdings MARA we detected 46 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 34% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 65% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 33 are puts, for a total amount of $2,229,871 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $688,002.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $55.0 for Marathon Digital Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Marathon Digital Holdings options trades today is 1070.57 with a total volume of 51,555.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Marathon Digital Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $20.0 to $55.0 over the last 30 days.

Marathon Digital Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MARA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $37.00 $200.0K 69 200 MARA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $45.00 $195.8K 187 2.2K MARA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $45.00 $188.2K 187 288 MARA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $45.00 $141.3K 187 996 MARA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $55.00 $136.4K 1.3K 124

Where Is Marathon Digital Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,234,887, the price of MARA is up 0.68% at $25.75.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 35 days.

What The Experts Say On Marathon Digital Holdings:

BTIG downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $50

Jefferies downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $51

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

