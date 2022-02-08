Check Out What Whales Are Doing With KKR

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on KKR & Co KKR.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with KKR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for KKR & Co.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 42% bullish and 57%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $534,787, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $370,643.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $65.0 to $100.0 for KKR & Co over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for KKR & Co options trades today is 671.25 with a total volume of 4,720.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for KKR & Co's big money trades within a strike price range of $65.0 to $100.0 over the last 30 days.

KKR & Co Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KKR PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/11/22 $70.00 $176.2K 1.2K 974 KKR CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $70.00 $102.0K 2.5K 355 KKR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $65.00 $89.4K 858 205 KKR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $65.00 $80.2K 511 154 KKR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $100.00 $70.0K 8 250

Where Is KKR & Co Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,894,637, the price of KKR is down -7.32% at $65.55.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

What The Experts Say On KKR & Co:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on KKR & Co, which currently sits at a price target of $83.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

