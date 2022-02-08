This Is What Whales Are Betting On Twilio

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Twilio.

Looking at options history for Twilio TWLO we detected 22 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $2,080,660 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $507,726.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $160.0 to $400.0 for Twilio over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Twilio options trades today is 276.55 with a total volume of 2,749.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Twilio's big money trades within a strike price range of $160.0 to $400.0 over the last 30 days.

Twilio Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TWLO PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $200.00 $638.4K 270 267 TWLO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $200.00 $538.5K 531 157 TWLO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $230.00 $210.5K 849 76 TWLO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $230.00 $151.8K 849 26 TWLO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $230.00 $98.5K 89 88

Where Is Twilio Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 245,404, the price of TWLO is down -2.16% at $191.56.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days.

What The Experts Say On Twilio:

Cowen & Co. has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Twilio, which currently sits at a price target of $350.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Twilio, which currently sits at a price target of $283.

BTIG downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $260

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Twilio, which currently sits at a price target of $400.

Atlantic Equities downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $240

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

