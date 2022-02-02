Check Out What Whales Are Doing With FUBO

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on FuboTV FUBO.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FUBO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for FuboTV.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 70%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $335,545, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $157,147.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $36.0 for FuboTV over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for FuboTV options trades today is 1539.11 with a total volume of 8,696.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for FuboTV's big money trades within a strike price range of $10.0 to $36.0 over the last 30 days.

FuboTV Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FUBO PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/11/22 $13.00 $114.9K 139 1.0K FUBO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $16.00 $65.6K 1.9K 22 FUBO CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $10.00 $65.4K 1.1K 534 FUBO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/04/22 $11.50 $53.9K 1.9K 1.0K FUBO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/04/22 $11.00 $43.3K 3.9K 2.4K

Where Is FuboTV Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 10,609,880, the price of FUBO is down -7.8% at $10.4.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 27 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.