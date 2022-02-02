Looking At CF Industries Holdings's Recent Whale Trades

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on CF Industries Holdings.

Looking at options history for CF Industries Holdings CF we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $84,100 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $897,132.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $95.0 for CF Industries Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for CF Industries Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of CF Industries Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $70.0 to $95.0 in the last 30 days.

CF Industries Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CF CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $85.00 $576.0K 203 1.6K CF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $75.00 $73.7K 4.7K 768 CF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $70.00 $66.0K 292 112 CF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $74.00 $46.5K 6 164 CF CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $75.00 $45.9K 363 334

Where Is CF Industries Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,007,058, the price of CF is up 0.13% at $74.56.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 14 days.

What The Experts Say On CF Industries Holdings:

UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on CF Industries Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $83.

Berenberg downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $77

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

