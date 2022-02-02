This Is What Whales Are Betting On Intel

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Intel INTC.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with INTC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 55 uncommon options trades for Intel.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 49% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 27 are puts, for a total amount of $2,250,962, and 28 are calls, for a total amount of $1,345,894.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $75.0 for Intel over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Intel's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Intel's whale activity within a strike price range from $40.0 to $75.0 in the last 30 days.

Intel Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTC PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $75.00 $193.6K 2.4K 586 INTC PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $75.00 $193.5K 2.4K 378 INTC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $47.50 $190.4K 25.7K 2.9K INTC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $52.50 $177.5K 1.3K 250 INTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $52.50 $177.5K 1.3K 750

Where Is Intel Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 26,366,723, the price of INTC is up 0.94% at $49.41.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 78 days.

What The Experts Say On Intel:

Northland Capital Markets upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $62

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Intel, which currently sits at a price target of $70.

Tigress Financial has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Intel, which currently sits at a price target of $72.

UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Intel, which currently sits at a price target of $53.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Intel, which currently sits at a price target of $58.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

