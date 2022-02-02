BlackRock Whale Trades Spotted

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on BlackRock.

Looking at options history for BlackRock BLK we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 54% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $55,400 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $852,170.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $760.0 to $820.0 for BlackRock over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for BlackRock options trades today is 17.67 with a total volume of 692.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for BlackRock's big money trades within a strike price range of $760.0 to $820.0 over the last 30 days.

BlackRock Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BLK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $760.00 $270.0K 1 30 BLK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $760.00 $227.5K 1 81 BLK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $760.00 $89.5K 1 40 BLK CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $760.00 $79.1K 1 121 BLK CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $760.00 $53.4K 1 51

Where Is BlackRock Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 360,332, the price of BLK is down -1.26% at $815.53.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 71 days.

What The Experts Say On BlackRock:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on BlackRock, which currently sits at a price target of $1043.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

