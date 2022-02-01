This Is What Whales Are Betting On Nucor

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Nucor.

Looking at options history for Nucor NUE we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 57% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $211,855 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $827,617.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $140.0 for Nucor over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Nucor's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Nucor's whale activity within a strike price range from $80.0 to $140.0 in the last 30 days.

Nucor Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NUE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $110.00 $365.4K 546 370 NUE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/04/22 $100.00 $121.4K 514 360 NUE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $80.00 $75.1K 201 31 NUE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $120.00 $69.2K 3.0K 443 NUE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $100.00 $60.9K 1.5K 376

Where Is Nucor Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,822,692, the price of NUE is up 4.86% at $106.33.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 79 days.

What The Experts Say On Nucor:

Wolfe Research downgraded its action to Underperform with a price target of $102

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Nucor, which currently sits at a price target of $108.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

