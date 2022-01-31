MongoDB Whale Trades For January 31

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on MongoDB.

Looking at options history for MongoDB MDB we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $61,160 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $310,418.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $360.0 to $450.0 for MongoDB over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for MongoDB's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of MongoDB's whale trades within a strike price range from $360.0 to $450.0 in the last 30 days.

MongoDB Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MDB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/04/22 $410.00 $51.7K 81 97 MDB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/04/22 $420.00 $48.0K 39 114 MDB CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $450.00 $42.2K 46 17 MDB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/04/22 $410.00 $42.2K 81 203 MDB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/11/22 $395.00 $36.0K 12 29

Where Is MongoDB Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,185,779, the price of MDB is up 8.59% at $405.11.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 36 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

