Looking At Adobe's Recent Whale Trades

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Adobe.

Looking at options history for Adobe ADBE we detected 42 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 59% with bearish.

[ALERT] Click Here to Register to a FREE MASTERCLASS on the Ultimate Bear Market Survival Guide with Matt Maley! (Register to get the recording if you cannot attend live)

From the overall spotted trades, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $802,222 and 28, calls, for a total amount of $2,653,346.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $250.0 to $960.0 for Adobe over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Adobe options trades today is 545.03 with a total volume of 2,232.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Adobe's big money trades within a strike price range of $250.0 to $960.0 over the last 30 days.

Adobe Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ADBE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $730.00 $840.0K 1.0K 0 ADBE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $730.00 $541.8K 1.0K 271 ADBE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $730.00 $210.0K 1.0K 201 ADBE PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/04/22 $480.00 $171.6K 42 303 ADBE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $390.00 $95.6K 692 154

Where Is Adobe Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,545,438, the price of ADBE is up 1.94% at $528.19.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 50 days.

What The Experts Say On Adobe:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Adobe, which currently sits at a price target of $660.

UBS downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $575

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.