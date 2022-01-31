Check Out What Whales Are Doing With MSTR

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on MicroStrategy.

Looking at options history for MicroStrategy MSTR we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.

[ALERT] Nic Chahine shares his Bear Market Beating options trading strategy. Click Here to Watch!

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $235,455 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $127,000.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $300.0 to $800.0 for MicroStrategy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for MicroStrategy's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of MicroStrategy's whale trades within a strike price range from $300.0 to $800.0 in the last 30 days.

MicroStrategy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/04/22 $350.00 $51.0K 1 30 MSTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $800.00 $49.0K 20 1 MSTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $300.00 $48.0K 19 3 MSTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $700.00 $39.6K 117 0 MSTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/04/22 $300.00 $32.5K 213 113

Where Is MicroStrategy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 44,481, the price of MSTR is down -0.61% at $336.88.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.