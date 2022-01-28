Marvell Technology Whale Trades For January 28

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 44 options trades for Marvell Technology MRVL summing a total amount of $2,001,941.

At the same time, our algo caught 2 for a total amount of 130,630.

What's The Price Target?

[ALERT] Matt Maley has been taking advantage of the current markt to get massive gains. He teaches his winning strategy today at 5 pm ET. Click Here to Register (Registrants get the recording)

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $90.0 for Marvell Technology over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Marvell Technology's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Marvell Technology's whale trades within a strike price range from $50.0 to $90.0 in the last 30 days.

Marvell Technology Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRVL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $65.00 $227.3K 6.3K 3.4K MRVL CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $75.00 $115.0K 9.5K 262 MRVL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $90.00 $103.0K 2.8K 201 MRVL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $65.00 $99.6K 2.0K 263 MRVL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $65.00 $97.1K 6.3K 4.8K

Where Is Marvell Technology Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,971,515, the price of MRVL is down -0.04% at $64.86.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 33 days.

What The Experts Say On Marvell Technology:

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Marvell Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $115.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.