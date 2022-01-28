This Is What Whales Are Betting On NextEra Energy

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on NextEra Energy NEE.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NEE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for NextEra Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 28% bullish and 71%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $137,490, and 12 are calls, for a total amount of $7,900,980.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $70.0 for NextEra Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for NextEra Energy options trades today is 766.0 with a total volume of 22,774.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for NextEra Energy's big money trades within a strike price range of $40.0 to $70.0 over the last 30 days.

NextEra Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NEE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $40.00 $1.1M 4 2.5K NEE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $40.00 $787.5K 4 1.5K NEE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $40.00 $785.0K 4 1.0K NEE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $40.00 $778.7K 4 1.7K NEE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $40.00 $770.0K 4 2.7K

Where Is NextEra Energy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 13,346,724, the price of NEE is down -2.59% at $70.63.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 82 days.

What The Experts Say On NextEra Energy:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on NextEra Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $102.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on NextEra Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $90.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on NextEra Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $91.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

