This Is What Whales Are Betting On Sea

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Sea.

Looking at options history for Sea SE we detected 19 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 15% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 84% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $1,145,296 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $338,177.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $110.0 to $245.0 for Sea over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Sea options trades today is 349.06 with a total volume of 1,910.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Sea's big money trades within a strike price range of $110.0 to $245.0 over the last 30 days.

Sea Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $200.00 $318.8K 1.4K 40 SE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/28/22 $135.00 $144.6K 1.1K 12 SE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/28/22 $122.00 $122.7K 2 1.0K SE PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/25/22 $200.00 $112.5K 16 15 SE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/04/22 $120.00 $107.2K 101 1

Where Is Sea Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,768,031, the price of SE is down -6.13% at $120.42.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 32 days.

What The Experts Say On Sea:

Macquarie has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Sea, which currently sits at a price target of $285.

Loop Capital downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $190

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.