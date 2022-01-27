This Is What Whales Are Betting On Teradyne

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Teradyne TER.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TER, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 20 uncommon options trades for Teradyne.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 18 are puts, for a total amount of $788,214, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $130,370.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $140.0 for Teradyne over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Teradyne options trades today is 409.56 with a total volume of 8,294.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Teradyne's big money trades within a strike price range of $80.0 to $140.0 over the last 30 days.

Teradyne Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $105.00 $105.3K 0 160 TER PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $135.00 $92.6K 1.0K 347 TER PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $140.00 $87.2K 338 65 TER PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $120.00 $81.0K 1.2K 137 TER PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $120.00 $71.0K 1.2K 84

Where Is Teradyne Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,823,285, the price of TER is down -26.57% at $105.28.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 89 days.

What The Experts Say On Teradyne:

Loop Capital downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $202

Keybanc downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $180

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

