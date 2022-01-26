Abbott Laboratories Whale Trades For January 26

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ABT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 options trades for Abbott Laboratories.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 69% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $62,366, and 12, calls, for a total amount of $422,686..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $140.0 for Abbott Laboratories over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Abbott Laboratories options trades today is 3051.3 with a total volume of 3,457.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Abbott Laboratories's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $140.0 over the last 30 days.

Abbott Laboratories Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $115.00 $62.3K 564 343 ABT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $140.00 $52.8K 19.5K 127 ABT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/28/22 $120.00 $45.9K 73 769 ABT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $125.00 $45.4K 6.4K 210 ABT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/28/22 $120.00 $44.4K 73 563

Where Is Abbott Laboratories Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 10,968,644, the price of ABT is down -2.77% at $119.85.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

What The Experts Say On Abbott Laboratories:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Abbott Laboratories, which currently sits at a price target of $157.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.