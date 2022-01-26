 Skip to main content

What Are Whales Doing With Micron Technology
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 26, 2022 11:02am   Comments
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 20 uncommon options trades for Micron Technology.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $1,163,088, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $759,755.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $95.0 for Micron Technology over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Micron Technology's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Micron Technology's whale activity within a strike price range from $70.0 to $95.0 in the last 30 days.

Micron Technology Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
MU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $85.00 $452.1K 1.5K 616
MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $95.00 $235.0K 1.6K 937
MU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $70.00 $180.5K 11.2K 593
MU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $95.00 $178.4K 420 97
MU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $90.00 $137.6K 4.0K 263

Where Is Micron Technology Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 4,883,756, the price of MU is up 2.59% at $82.81.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 63 days.

What The Experts Say On Micron Technology:

  • Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Micron Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $116.
  • New Street Research downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $135

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

