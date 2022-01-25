 Skip to main content

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With DASH
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2022 4:05pm   Comments
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on DoorDash.

Looking at options history for DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) we detected 22 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 59% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $2,169,440 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $1,027,830.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $85.0 to $140.0 for DoorDash over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for DoorDash's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of DoorDash's whale activity within a strike price range from $85.0 to $140.0 in the last 30 days.

DoorDash Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
DASH PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $105.00 $725.0K 1 250
DASH PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $624.0K 1.2K 304
DASH CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $95.00 $305.0K 0 100
DASH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $90.00 $192.9K 928 107
DASH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/04/22 $100.00 $176.1K 1.5K 2.2K

Where Is DoorDash Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 3,849,990, the price of DASH is down -5.9% at $110.42.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 22 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

