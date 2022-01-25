 Skip to main content

What Are Whales Doing With DocuSign
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2022 3:01pm   Comments
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DOCU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for DocuSign.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 42% bullish and 57%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $146,390, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $555,482.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $250.0 for DocuSign over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for DocuSign options trades today is 1118.86 with a total volume of 1,549.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for DocuSign's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $250.0 over the last 30 days.

DocuSign Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
DOCU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $100.00 $97.5K 280 103
DOCU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $230.00 $85.2K 951 224
DOCU PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $190.00 $80.5K 1.7K 10
DOCU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $240.00 $73.8K 501 234
DOCU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $250.00 $63.6K 3.3K 221

Where Is DocuSign Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 3,520,265, the price of DOCU is down -0.57% at $121.13.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 44 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

