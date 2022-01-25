 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What Are Whales Doing With Lam Research
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2022 1:01pm   Comments
Share:
What Are Whales Doing With Lam Research

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LRCX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for Lam Research.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 47% bullish and 52%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $1,032,773, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $154,825.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $480.0 to $715.0 for Lam Research over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lam Research's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lam Research's whale activity within a strike price range from $480.0 to $715.0 in the last 30 days.

Lam Research Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
LRCX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $500.00 $291.5K 89 44
LRCX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $520.00 $126.4K 1.1K 30
LRCX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $600.00 $111.1K 308 140
LRCX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $600.00 $110.0K 308 212
LRCX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $595.00 $82.8K 80 37

Where Is Lam Research Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 820,118, the price of LRCX is down -5.78% at $585.87.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Related Articles (LRCX)

Earnings Preview For Lam Research
What Are Whales Doing With Lam Research
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Why Applied Materials, Lam Research, Nvidia And Qualcomm Shares Are Falling Today
5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling
CNBC's Final Trades: Visa, CME Group, Lam Research And This Media Top Pick
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com